A variety of page-turning events in this week’s Book Nook

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Amber Buck is participating in the Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour and will be at Harbor Books June 21-22.

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One Book One Coast author talk

Did you miss the livestream of George Takei’s author talk for the One Book, One Coast community reading challenge that happened on May 31 at the East Los Angeles Library? The discussion centered around the importance of participation in our democracy: volunteering, making sure your voice is heard, and being active and engaged in the world around us.

You can now view the recording of this event: https://youtu.be/04B5HPprivw?si=hXW_9R4QYItjNg5K

This recording will be available until June 23.

If you missed out on reading the book during One Book, One Coast in April and May, you can still check out They Called Us Enemy from the TRL catalog in multiple formats.

Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program underway

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program runs until Aug. 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for the Summer Library Program. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading programs

Through Aug. 14

Adults: Plant A Seed, Read! For every 100 pages that you read, black out a book on the tree. Attend any library program or bring in two non-perishable food bank donations to black out a root. Receive an entry into the end of summer drawing for every five books or every two roots that you black out. Finish the entire tree to get a special entry. Raffle drawing on Aug. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Children: Sign up, read, get prizes, and attend exciting events. Read, grow and expand. Join them for Plant A Seed, Read! This year’s Summer Reading Program is filled with fun events, prizes for reading and more. For children, ages baby to 12.

Teens: Sign up, get a book bag with fun stuff inside, start reading to earn prizes. and come to the monthly events. For students who are going to be in grades 7-12. The Kick Off Party is set for Friday, June 19 from 5 to 6 p.m. Learn more about the Teen Summer Reading Program: Choose Your Own Adventure @ Your Library. There will be games, activities, and an ice cream float bar. Choose from different sodas, vanilla ice cream, toppings, and construct your perfect ice cream float.

Aberdeen Library in the parks

The Aberdeen Timberland Library has partnered with the Aberdeen School District, Aberdeen Parks and Recreation and the Grays Harbor YMCA for its 2026 Library in the Parks Program. Programming, including crafts, outdoor activities, books and more, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield

Wednesdays: Finch Park

Thursdays: North End Playfield

Fridays: Garley Park

Firefighter storytime in Westport

The South Beach Regional Fire Authority is holding a special storytime on Wednesday, June 24, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Westport Timberland Library. South Beach Regional Fire Authority will share firefighter-themed stories and hand out free helmets, conduct a Q&A and have a fire truck on display at the library for children to check out.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour [ghOST]

Harbor Books in Hoquiam will be one of the galleries on this year’s Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour June 20-21. Artist Amber Buck will exhibit her acrylic landscapes and provide painting demonstrations. She will also offer a hands-on create-your-own Northwest fauvist landscape workshop. In addition, Harbor Books carries works of local authors in fiction, poetry, memoir and children’s books. They also have greeting cards featuring images by several local artists.

Reading with Brian Anderson, author of Ragged in the Rain

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Sunday, June 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Brian Anderson is set to launch the fifth novel in the Lyle Dahms series, Ragged in the Rain. Anderson will read an excerpt and copies will be available for purchase and signing.

Seabrook Beachside author series

Featuring Noah Galuten, author of GRILL TIME!: Why You Should Be Grilling for Better, Healthier, Easier, and More Delicious Meals

Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. on the Town Hall Lawn

Chef, writer, and James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Noah Galuten brings a fresh, approachable perspective to cooking at home. Based in Los Angeles, his work blends bold flavors, flexible techniques, and real-life practicality, inspired in part by cooking for his young family. His books, including The Don’t Panic Pantry Cookbook, focus on meals that are satisfying, adaptable, and easy to pull together.

Join Noah Galuten for a relaxed summer evening of burgers, beer, and coastal vibes on the Town Hall lawn. This special gathering brings together great food, easy conversation, and the simple joy of being together by the beach.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Friday, June 19 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, June 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, June 18 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 2 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday, July 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. [Members Only], 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [Public Sale]

Sunday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. $5 bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, July 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. June’s read is A Resistance History of the United States by Tad Stoermer. This book is available for purchase in store [no purchase necessary to participate.]

Ocean Shores Public Library

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, July 15, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Book Group

Monday, July 20 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Book Group meets on the 3rd Monday of the month. July’s read is A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler. The Friends of the Library purchase 10 copies of each title that can be checked out for two weeks. Books are kept in the work room, so ask the staff at the circulation desk for a copy.

Timberland Regional Library PageTurners Book Group

Aberdeen — Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This month the group will be selecting titles for the next book club schedule.

Westport — Saturday, July 11 from 3 to 4 p.m.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Author event with Toni Binns — Saturday, June 20 at noon

A Court of Thorns and Roses Book Club — Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June Browsers Book Club — Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. June’s read is The Director by Daniel Kehlmann, translated by Ross Benjamin.

Book Launch Party for the release of Jessica Payne’s new thriller, Somebody Worth Killing — Saturday, June 20 at 4 p.m.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday, June 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Hosted by Star Wuerdemann.

Singer-songwriter Parfait Bassalé book signing — Saturday, June 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Thursday, July 2 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hosted by Star Wuerdemann.

Singer, artist and author Arrington de Dionyso to discuss his book When the Lion Eats the Dragon: A Fool’s Guide to the Sorcery of Sound, Saturday, July 11 at 4 p.m.

Writer Jason Dove Mark to discuss his book The Earth Said Remember Me: How to Revive Our Memories and Restore the Planet, Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.

July Browsers Book Club — Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month’s read is The Oyster Diaries by Nancy Lemann.

Orca Books Cooperative

Author Talk with Walter Riley, Jesse Strauss and Alma Busby-Williams celebrating the release of Civil Rights and Structural Attacks on Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.