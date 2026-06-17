Pipe bomb among suspicious devices found in Cosmopolis

Tuesday morning at approximately 9:46 a.m., Aberdeen Police officers responded to a report of suspicious devices inside a bag located near the boat launch in Cosmopolis.

Upon arrival, officers assessed the devices, and out of an abundance of caution, requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol [WSP] Bomb Squad. The WSP Bomb Squad responded to the scene and safely took possession of the devices.

During the investigation, a total of four devices were located. One device was identified as a pipe bomb, two were believed to be wrapped firework mortars, and the fourth was a tennis ball with a fuse possibly containing gun powder or firework powder.

This is an active investigation and no suspect has been identified at this time.

The Aberdeen Police Department says if you encounter a suspicious or potentially hazardous device, do not touch, move, or attempt to investigate it. Immediately move to a safe distance and contact law enforcement by calling 911. Prompt reporting helps ensure the safety of the public and responding personnel.