Vote for Clark’s, one of Washington’s most celebrated burgers

At Clark’s Restaurant in Artic, the burgers are hand-pressed to order.

Clark’s Restaurant, a longtime Grays Harbor favorite known for serving award-winning burgers and hometown hospitality, is proud to announce that it has been nominated in The Seattle Times Best in the PNW Contest.

For generations, Clark’s Restaurant has been a destination for burger lovers from throughout Washington state. Known for its fresh ingredients, signature recipes, and commitment to quality, Clark’s has earned a loyal following and numerous accolades from locals and visitors alike. The restaurant’s burgers have become a Grays Harbor tradition, drawing customers from across the Pacific Northwest who make the trip to Cosmopolis specifically to experience what many consider one of the region’s best burgers.

Now, Clark’s has the opportunity to receive statewide recognition as part of The Seattle Times Best in the PNW Burger Contest, and the restaurant is asking for the support of the community that has helped make its success possible.

“We are incredibly honored to be nominated,” said the Clark’s Restaurant team. “This recognition belongs to our customers, staff, and community who have supported us throughout the years. We would be grateful for every vote and would love to see Grays Harbor represented on a regional stage.”

Voting is now open, and supporters are encouraged to cast their vote for Clark’s Restaurant and help showcase one of Washington’s iconic local burger destinations.

How to vote

Visit The Seattle Times Best in the PNW Contest voting page. https://www.votethepnw.com/

Search for Clark’s Restaurant under Food and Eat > Burger https://www.votethepnw.com/

Submit your vote and share the contest with friends and family.

About Clark’s Restaurant

For decades, Clark’s Restaurant has been more than just a place to grab a burger — it has been a gathering place for families, friends, visitors, and generations of Grays Harbor residents. This nomination provides an opportunity for the entire community to celebrate a local business that has become part of the area’s history and identity.

Clark’s Restaurant has been serving the Grays Harbor community with classic American favorites, exceptional customer service, and its famous burgers for generations. Known throughout the region for quality, consistency, and hometown hospitality, Clark’s continues to be a destination for visitors and locals alike.

Clark’s Restaurant is located at 731 U.S. Highway 101, Cosmopolis.