Beach access ramp installation delayed at Clallam Bay County Park

CLALLAM BAY — Hopes of having the long-awaited beach access ramp installed at Clallam Bay County Park in time for Memorial Day weekend were dashed due to an unexpected delay in fabrication, Clallam County Parks officials confirmed.

Originally, the county anticipated a late May or early June installation date. However, during a recent contract progress report, officials learned that the ramp’s fabricator had received an unusually high number of signed contracts during the six-week county contracting process. As a result, delivery of the ramp is now pushed back to July 31.

“This delay absolutely guts us,” county officials said in a statement. “We have been so excited about re-establishing this vital community amenity and all the recreational and economic benefits it supports.”

Despite the setback, the county is hopeful the installation can be completed in time for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu Fun Days celebration, scheduled for July 11–13. “We will do everything possible to attempt delivery and installation in time,” the statement read. “There is a lot out of our control, so we hesitate to commit too much.”

“We thank the public for their patience and support in light of this frustrating update,” the county added.