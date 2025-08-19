Aberdeen readies for back to school (already)

It may seem like summer vacation went by quickly, but Washington state remains what is considered “late return” for back to school.

While many of us of a certain age remember going back the Wednesday after Labor Day, many parts of the United States have been creeping closer and closer to the first of August.

According to We are Teachers, nearly half of public schools (47%) reported start dates before Aug. 16 for the 2024-25 school year, and 35% bring students back in mid-to late August.

For the Aberdeen School District, the first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 27. In preparation for that first bell, the Aberdeen School District is hosting a slate of informational events and open houses to get students, and their parents, guardians and caregivers ready for the academic year.

Bobcat Days at Aberdeen High School

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

Miller Bobkitten Days

Wednesday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Grays Harbor Academy Back-to-School Family Night

Thursday: 5 to 7 p.m.

Open Houses

Monday, Aug. 25

Miller Junior High School: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Central Park Elementary: 5:30 p.m.

Stevens Elementary: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

A.J. West Elementary: 5:30 p.m.

McDermoth Elementary: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Robert Gray Elementary: 6 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Harbor Learning Center Family Orientation

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Special School Board meeting

A special meeting of the School Board is planned tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Aberdeen High School to interview candidates for appointment to the vacancy created by the resignation of Jessica Jurasin. The selected individual will be appointed to complete the unexpired term.