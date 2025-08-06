Aberdeen looking to fill Museum Collections Committee seat

The city of Aberdeen is looking to fill a seat on its Museum Collections Committee.

The city is now accepting letters of interest. The Committee meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. The Committee makes recommendations to the mayor and city council regarding the city’s museum collection.

The Committee has the authority to temporarily accept material and objects to Aberdeen Museum of History collections. These artifacts may be submitted or acquired by gift, bequest, temporary loan, exchange or abandonment. The Aberdeen City Council has final say on inclusion in the collection.

If you are interested in serving on the Museum Collections Committee, submit your letters of interest to Mayor Douglas Orr at dorr@aberdeenwa.gov by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19.