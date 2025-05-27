Aberdeen drug bust includes fentanyl worth $1.1M

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force recently made three arrests related to an extensive investigation of the distribution of illegal drugs into Grays Harbor County.

The organized network was dismantled after the following planned events occurred, according to Det. Sgt. Darrin King of the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force:

On May 14, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force arrested a 29-year-old Aberdeen male for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Illegal drugs, $5,000 cash and a vehicle were seized. The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail and is currently held on bail.

On May 16, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Tahoma Narcotics Enforcement Team served search warrants in Mill Creek and Kent. A 28- year-old Kent male was arrested as well as his brother, a 30-year-old Mill Creek resident. Thirty-two pounds of fentanyl, 2.5 pounds of heroin, over $32,000 in cash and three vehicles were seized.

Both males are currently in federal custody being held on bail. These two males were responsible for supplying many illegal drug users in Grays Harbor.

The Lewis County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team also assisted in the investigation.

During this investigation there were several other previous arrests made in conjunction with these listed events.

At current street value 32 pounds of fentanyl sold in gram proportions would be over $1.1 million. This will make an immediate impact in Grays Harbor and other areas as well. This investigation is still ongoing.