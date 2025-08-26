$50K copper theft investigation leads to arrests

On Aug. 16, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating the theft of approximately $50,000 worth of copper wire that was reported missing by the Grays Harbor PUD just outside of Hoquiam.

Through the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified after selling portions of the stolen copper. Both were booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on Aug. 22 for trafficking in stolen property first degree and possession of stolen property first degree.

A third suspect was later identified, taken into custody and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on Aug. 23 for theft first degree, trafficking in stolen property first degree, and possession of stolen property first degree.

On the same day, deputies served three search warrants — two on vehicles and one on a hotel room in Aberdeen — where some of the stolen copper was recovered.