Woodfest brings carving and community to Tokeland Hotel

The Tokeland Hotel hosted their Annual Woodfest this past weekend — a two-day event featuring chainsaw carving, live music and a handmade art market.

Started 15 years ago, the small carvers gathering organized by local artist Jeffro Uitto has since expanded into the public festival it is today, according to the organizers.

“This is something I have always had a passion for since I was a little kid, as early as 5 years old,” said Uitto, adding “it feels like I am a part of it” when reflecting on his woodwork.

Tokeland Hotel staff Ryan Bonks said this year’s festival had “over 50 vendors” and would see “5,000 visitors” over the weekend. Bonks pointed to a mix of local and visiting attendees.

“It smells like cedar, and everyone has a smile on their faces,” said Davion Hasecuster when describing the festival. “This is still a logging town … and there is an appreciation for the wood and material here.”

Hasecuster added, “You got people doing modern folky stuff, you got tribal artists being represented and non-tribal artists being represented.”

For vendors Robin and John Gumaelius, the interest in carving grew within the family.

“I would not have gotten into carving as much if my son were not interested,” said John.

“We were doing ceramic and metal before, ” said Robin, “then we branched off and started carving,” John added.

Wildlife carver and world record holder for the largest wooden octopus carving, Jeffrey Michael said he approaches each piece with preparation and patience.

“I like to capture wildlife in its natural state,” he said. “I try to capture a snapshot — the emotion. Most of the time, I let the idea stew. Some pieces take a day or two, but the detail determines how long.”

After two days of carving demonstrations and live music, the 2025 weekend Woodfest concluded Sunday on the Tokeland Hotel grounds.

People walking through vendor stands at Tokeland Woodfest.

Jeffrey Michael performs chainsaw carving live at Tokeland Woodfest.