Celebrating America’s 250th at Hoquiam Hullabaloo June 26-27

The Illusion of Elvis show takes place on June 26 at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge.

Classic cars will line Levee Street in Hoquiam Saturday, June 27 for the return of the Hoquiam Push Rods Riverside Run Revival car show after a 15-year hiatus. In 2019, this 1934 Ford Henry owned by Joe and Beth Pavletich of Montesano was among the dozens of entries.

This year, Hoquiam is the city to visit the weekend of June 26-27 with the inaugural Hoquiam Hullabaloo. Not only are the Push Rods of Hoquiam holding their annual classic car show, but after a 15-year hiatus, River Festival is returning.

And on Saturday evening, for wrestling fans, Red, White and Bruised will be hed at Olympic Stadium.

“With it being America’s 250th celebration this year, we figured it’d be a great way to combine everything for one big event and as a way to help bring back River Festival into the community with an already continuous established event like Push Rods,” said Tasha Parris, the community service coordinator with the city of Hoquiam.

Hoquiam Hullabaloo kicks off on Friday with the Push Rods hosting a hot dog feed and an Illusion of Elvis show at the Hoquiam Elks from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Push Rods of Hoquiam were super excited to tie all the events together, said Parris. “They want the community to come out and experience all the things and experience the car show.”

On Saturday, a number of blocks downtown will host the classic car show from 8 a.m. to 2:30. Behind Hoquiam Elks, there will be vendors, a beer garden and a barbecue contest at noon.

The River Festival is a short walk away at Central Elementary and that free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“They’re going to have kids’ games with prizes, reading stations, where you’ll be able to get a free book, and they’re going to have a fishing tank there,” Parris said.

Rubber ducks will be available for purchase for the rubber duck race that will be held next year.

The Buddy Moo’s ice cream eating contest starts at 11 a.m. To sign up, visit the Hoquiam location: the youth bracket is 12 and under and the adult bracket is 13+ with prizes on the line.

At 3 p.m. Rogue Wrestling Attractions will open at Olympic Stadium with live music, vendors, food and beer gardens, and, of course, the main attraction, Red, White and Bruised, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at rogueattractions.com.

“One of our council members, Rob Gillis, who was helping with the event and tying all the groups together, reached out to Rogue Wrestling and asked if they were interested and they jumped on it,” said Parris. “They thought it was a great idea”

For those who miss the classic car show earlier in the day, some of the vehicles will make an appearance in the afternoon at Olympic Stadium.