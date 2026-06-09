Aberdeen students compete in SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta

Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High School students competed at SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta.

Students from Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High recently competed in Atlanta at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference and came away with honors in several different events.

Miller Junior High’s Mariana Valerio Souza placed ninth in the nation in Middle School Extemporaneous Speaking.

The team of Allison Benson, Jese Rodriguez Garcia, and Sophia Norsby placed eighth in the nation in the Middle School Team Engineering Challenge.

Aberdeen High School freshman Emily Dominguez placed 16th in Prepared Speech. Aberdeen High School freshman Jaycee Kost placed 13th in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Advisors for the Middle School SkillsUSA are Janet Dayton, Rob Burns and Hailey Pfeifer. Aberdeen High School SkillsUSA Advisors are Chuck Veloni, Cory Martinson, Travis Wheeler, Cordell Trusty, and Ashley Emmett.

Both the Aberdeen High School and Miller Junior High School’s SkillsUSA Clubs would like to thank everyone who helped and supported these individuals as they represented Grays Harbor on a national level and as they achieved success in Atlanta.