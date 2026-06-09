Master quilters and 4-H members sew together during 4-H Sewing Series

The project being made on the workshop’s last session was a beach towel bag, which had the kids learn how to work with zippers.

Since November 2025, 4-H youth members have spent Sunday afternoons participating in Sewing Workshop Series where they learned how to sew items such as pillows, pillowcases and market bags.

Sunday marked the last official day of the 4-H Sewing Workshop Series that began last fall, and the 4-H youth members who attended the sessions have handmade items that demonstrate the sewing skills they’ve acquired, from a pillow and pillowcase to a bowl cozy and market bag.

Without prompting by the adult volunteers, and displaying a proficiency gained over the course of the workshop series, the kids who brought their own sewing machines and sewing kits set up their workspace to make their final project — a beach towel bag. In all, seven kids were in attendance.

“The zipper is going to be their skill tonight, and there are adults who don’t know how to do zippers,” said Linda Howarth, who has led the workshop series along with Mary Hanson, both of whom are members of the Master Quilters of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

The beach towel bag being made is a project that Howarth learned about while attending a 4-H leaders conference in Canada during a class presented by the Utah State 4-H.

The projects that the 4-H members have made are what Howarth called “make and takes” that can be made in two hours. Last year, the 4-H members made a quilt over the course of the workshop, and the year before, they made similar “make and take” projects.

“From the inception of Master Quilters, we have always offered educational opportunities for the youth in 4-H,” said Howarth. “Sometimes it’s going into individual clubs and teaching a class. Sometimes it’s bringing them into the 4-H office and teaching a class.”

Several of the 4-H members participated in previous year’s sewing workshops, one of which is Jemima, who is also a member of the Master Quilters and the youth representative for the county board. Hanson praised the skills the kids have gained, saying, “some of these kids teach us.”

All the project supplies, such as fabric, are provided for free, as are the sewing machines; the supplies are often donated by community members.

Because 4-H youth are encouraged to submit their sewing projects for the upcoming Grays Harbor County Fair, community members will have an opportunity to see their work.

And already Howarth and Hanson are making plans for next Sewing Workshop Series, which will begin in November. Registration details will be found at https://www.facebook.com/graysharbor4h.