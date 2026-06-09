From the Wings: 7th Street Kids cast list announced and upcoming productions

The first table read by the cast of the SpongeBob Musical. (Bishop Center for the Performing Arts)

The first table read by the cast of the SpongeBob Musical.

Upcoming Performances

Imagine A Dragon – 7th Street Kids

July 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.

July 12 at 2 p.m.

The dragon is back in town! Well — not really. That’s the story a ragtag band of innkeepers make up, desperate to draw questing heroes to the struggling Dancing Dragon Inn. Soon the inn is full of unexpected guests, from an army of princesses out to prove their bravery, to a group of overwhelmed heroes trying to hold onto their fame. But what happens if they all discover the innkeepers’ dragon story is made up? Could there be more than one way to save the day? An epic folk-rock score brings magic to this funny, heartfelt fantasy musical.

Beetlejuice JR. – 7th Street Kids

July 30-31, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

August 2 at 2 p.m.

The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

Tickets are available at https://7thstreetkids.org/.

After holding auditions on May 30 and 31, 7th Street Kids have announced the cast for their upcoming summer productions Imagine a Dragon and Beetlejuice JR.

Imagine A Dragon

Fernanda Gil – Isobel

Ollie Smith – Basil (Chef)

Gemma Heiskell – Robin (Bard)

Campbell Northrop – Clove (Chef)

Kieran Church – Lark (Bard)

KJ Osoy – Thorn (Guard)

Ruby June Undem – Starling (Bard)

Ash Bale – Terry (Guard)

Mikah Guarisco – Princess Willow

Peanut Bale – Princess Juniper

Maura Jackson – Princess Lavender

Mara Russell – Princess Laurel

Emeliah Gittins – Princess Lilac

Ember Gittins – Princess Rose

Brooke Campbell – Princess Magnolia

Fizzy Baron – Princess Zinnia

Zoey Tucker – Rowan (Hero)

Owen Sharp-Silveira – Avalon (Hero)

Julian Guarisco – Valerian (Hero)

Max Smith – Peregrin (Hero)

Payton Larson – Tarragon (Hero)

Morgan Williams – Florian (Hero)

Mia Girard – Arden (Hero)

Luther Osoy – Caspian (Hero)

Princess Ensemble – Aili Penttila, Eliot Link, Ellie Connor, Evie Hanaway, Fran Richards, Harper Campbell, Lili Stolen, Liliana Brownrigg, Marley Campbell, Nancy Nelson, Vivian Morgan

Hero Ensemble and Squires– Colton McGowen, Liam Jones, Norris Coverdale

Hero Ensemble and Fanclub – Alex Hohman, Charles Howard, Cheryl Sears, FeFe Chavez, Fynlee Brown, Jackson Lenore Smith, Luke Navarra

Nancy Nelson – Bill Collector

Beetlejuice JR.

Carl Joesten – Beetlejuice

Adisyn Jones – Lydia Deetz

Cason Braaten – Charles Deetz

Henry DeTray – Adam Maitland

Vivian Choate – Barbara Maitland

Macie Leach – Delia Schlimmer

Eden Kariv – Ms Argentina

Monroe Hancock – Maxie Dean

Jasmine Jo Lock – Maxine Dean

Nessa Covall – Sky

Connor Watkins – Priest

Emi Troxel – Otho

Annabella Meyer – Parachute Jumper

Audra Hunt – Death by Toaster

Emmalynn Perry – Dead Cheerleader

Mark Hancock – Death by Fireworks

Tyler Jeffreys – Cigar Mobster

Ellery Einander – Dead Jockey

Connor Watkins – Machete Groom

Ezekiel Deugan – Hunter w/Shrunken Head

Aubrey Herron – Juno

Clones/Lawyers – Morgan Angelovich, Monroe Hancock, Tyler Jeffreys, Aubrey Herron, Annabella Meyer, Zoey McDonald, Pearl Robarge, Audra Hunt

Girl Scouts – Eilidh Channel, Eastyn Vines, Adalyn Bradley, Eva Attwood, Chrissy Martin, Maya Ebert, Samara Deugan

Cheer – Sebrina Brock, Sasha Gienger, Lizzy Baltazar, Emmalynn Perry, Gizelle Buchanan, Audrey Ebert, Charlie Mack, K’Leighana Maina, Eden Kariv

Drill Team – Pearl Robarge, Sebrina Brock, K’Leighana Maina, Tyler Jeffreys, Monroe Hancock

Cater Waters/Movers/Studio Audience – Evelyn Church, Violet Choate, Bella Hodges, Makayla Howard, Jack Palachuk, Maks Gienger, Swayze Jones, Ezekiel Deugan, Mark Hancock

Upcoming Performances

What the Constitution Means to Me – The Driftwood Players

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30 p.m. June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of 15-year-old Heidi Schreck, who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

Tickets are available at https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/.

The SpongeBob Musical – Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg, this is a vibrant, contemporary Broadway musical featuring an eclectic score by legendary pop and rock artists such as Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, David Bowie, and so many others. This is a family-friendly show with humor geared toward both children and adults, so bring everyone to come see our local talent bring the bold, imaginative world of Bikini Bottom to life, right on the Bishop Center stage

July 16-18 at 7:30 p.m.

July 18-19 at 6 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.ghc.edu/bishop.

Audition Calls

Gruesome Playground Injuries – Stage West Community Theatre

Some stories demand the right pair of actors — and this one is worth finding them. We’re holding an additional audition session for this gripping two‑person play by Rajiv Joseph.

Over three decades, Kayleen and Doug collide in hospital rooms, schoolyards, and emotional crossroads, revealing a connection stitched together by pain, humor, and heart.

Auditions are on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW

There is one female role and one male role:Kayleen — must be able to portray ages 8–38

Doug — must be able to portray ages 8–38

Actors will be provided sides for a cold‑read audition.

It is recommended that all auditioning read the full script beforehand. You may request a copy from the director, Arlene Nissen, at anissen17@gmail.com.

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Auditions are on Thursday, July 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at United Christian Church 300 West 1st St., Aberdeen

The performance will be held during the Renaissance Faire on Sept. 11-13.

The roles to file are 2 teenage/college age males, 2 teenage/college age females, 9 people of any age (1 female and 1 male at least), 2 males and 1 female over 30.

For questions, email kdemasters@yahoo.com.