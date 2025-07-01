Hoquiam School District offers free summer lunch program

The Hoquiam School District has started its free summer meal program for children 18 and under.
To go meals
Lunch will be offered 11 to 11:20 a.m. weekdays at the 7th Street Theatre until July 25.
Breakfast will be available at the Grays Harbor YMCA from 7 to 8 a.m. and at Lincoln Elementary from 8 to 9 a.m. weekdays through Aug. 22.
Grab and go lunch
Food will be available until Aug 22 at the following locations and times:
10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at Washington Elementary, 3003 Cherry St.
11 to 11:20 a.m. at Pacific Beach Elementary, 11 4th St.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Central Playpark, 401 H St.
11:30 a.m. to noon at Emerson Elementary, 501 W. Emerson
11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lincoln Elementary Wood Ave.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Grays Harbor YMCA and Taholah Elementary, 142 Quinault St.