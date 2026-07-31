Grays Harbor Fair race set to showcase local talent

IMCA Modifieds in the Pit Area prep for a race in the Modified Nationals at Grays Harbor Raceway.

The Grays Harbor Raceway holds the annual Fair Race Saturday in Elma. Paid admission into the fair gains entry to the races later today.

Top point getters from the IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks and Hornets will compete for position in the standings at an earlier than normal race time.

Craig Moore still leads the Modifieds point race over Austin Rognlin and Brenton Schnitzer with only 10 points separating those top three.

In the Super Stocks, Austin Kerrigan leads his dad Shane by only 8 points in their family face-off. Montesano’s Scott Fritz trails the Kerrigan’s in third place.

Austin Kerrigan holds a healthy lead in the Hornets class, but the next four drivers are only separated by 19 points. Nick Miles has secured a couple wins this year and sits in second place over John Johnson in third. Landon Pruett and Trustin Sansom round out the top five and are in prime position to move into the top three with good runs this weekend.

The pits are open at noon, the cars start hitting the track at 2:15 p.m. and racing is slated to begin at 4 p.m. For more information go to graysharborraceway.com or visit their Facebook page.