Timberland Regional Library board approves levy lid lift measure for November ballot

On Wednesday, the Timberland Regional Library [TRL] Board of Trustees unanimously approved placing a levy lid lift measure before voters on the Nov. 3 ballot.

If approved, the measure would increase the library’s regular property tax levy rate to provide additional funding for library open hours, staffing and services.

Approximately 96% of Timberland Regional Library’s operating revenue comes from local property taxes. If approved by voters, the measure would increase TRL’s regular property tax levy from its current rate of approximately $0.22 to $0.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value beginning in 2027. Without additional funding, the library anticipates significant cuts to open hours, staff and services.

Washington law limits how much property tax revenue library districts can collect each year. While operating costs have increased over time, TRL’s levy rate has gradually declined to approximately $0.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value. November’s ballot measure will be the first time in more than 17 years that TRL has sought to raise its levy rate after a 2009 vote was narrowly defeated.

“It’s been a quarter century since we’ve been at a full levy rate. … The longer we go on, the further we get from the library system that we can be because we’re not fully funding it. … We need to allow our communities to make this decision. If we don’t put it on the ballot, they don’t get to make that decision,” said Dustin Loup, the trustee representing Grays Harbor County.

Ballots will be mailed to registered voters on Oct. 16. Election day is Nov. 3.

FAQs

About the ballot measure

What is the measure on the ballot?

This ballot measure asks voters to increase the library levy rate, which provides most of TRL’s operating budget.

Why is this vote happening now?

The Library District is no longer able to keep up with rising costs and growing library use. It is necessary to avoid further reductions to library services and staff at Timberland Regional Library.

Why is this vote important?

Because the library levy makes up 96% of TRL’s budget, it has a strong impact on the services we are able to provide.

What happens to Timberland Regional Library’s services if the library levy rate increase is approved?

If the library levy rate increase is approved, TRL will be able to:

Provide more open, staffed hours and days at libraries throughout the district

Increase collections and reduce wait times

Continue providing public access to computers, WiFi, and printing

Improve spaces for meeting, studying and connection — with input from local community.

What happens to TRL services if the library levy lid lift is rejected?

If the library levy restoration is rejected, TRL will need to:

Significantly reduce open, staffed hours across the district.

Reduce Anywhere Library Mobile Services

Have a smaller digital and physical collection with longer wait times.

Rely on card access only unstaffed hours for branches that have Expanded Access.

Eliminate core services and consider permanent branch closures.

Levy basics

What is a levy?

A levy is a tax that’s collected for a specific purpose. Many community services are funded through property tax levies, like schools, fire departments, parks — and your library system.

Is the library levy new?

No, this is not a new levy. Levies are normal funding for public libraries in Washington state.

How much of TRL’s budget does the library levy provide?

The library levy provides 96% of TRL’s budget.

Why can’t the library receive funding from other sources?

The library does receive funding from other sources, including Timber Tax (around 5.4% in 2026), donations, and Friends of the Library. But these make up a very small fraction of our budget.

What is the difference between a levy and a levy rate?

Think of a levy as the total amount raised. A levy rate is the amount someone pays per $1,000 of assessed property value.

If property values increase, does a levy increase by the same rate?

No, because there is a legal limit to how much a levy can increase every year without voter approval.

How much can a levy increase per year without voter approval?

Under Washington state law, the total amount a district collects from a regular property tax levy can only increase by 1% a year, even if inflation or service demands rise faster than that.

This 1% cap was created to protect taxpayers from unpredictable increases in tax bills due to rising property values.

Does library funding stay the same?

No, the library levy rate falls over time. As the total value of property in the Library District increases, the tax rate drops so the Library District doesn’t collect more than the allowed 1% increase.

Is there a way to increase a levy by more than 1% in a year?

The only way to do this is through voter approval, and that is what this year’s vote on the library levy is about.

What is a levy “lid lift?”

A levy lid lift is a term used in local government finance that refers to a voter-approved increase in property tax limits. A levy “lid lift” is the tool voters use to temporarily increase a levy beyond the 1% limit.

How often is this on the ballot?

It is common for library districts to return to voters every several years to restore their library levy to keep up with rising costs. TRL has not gone out for a levy lid lift since 2009.

Library levy history

When was the last time Timberland Libraries voters approved restoring the library levy?

The last time voters approved a levy lid lift was in 1987, prior to the passage of Initiative 747 limiting annual increases to property tax.

What is the library levy rate today?

$0.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

What happens to the library levy rate if the measure is approved?

If the measure is approved, the library levy rate would be increased to $0.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

What happens to the library levy rate if the measure is rejected?

If the measure is rejected, the library levy rate will remain at its current level ($0.22 per $1,000).