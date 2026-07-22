From the Wings: Audition calls and upcoming performances

Next week, the 7th Street Kids will perform the musical Beetlejuice JR. at the 7th Street Theatre.

If seeing The SpongeBob Musical makes you want to see another musical, next week the 7th Street Kids will perform Beetlejuice JR. — stay tuned to a preview next week.

Although August will seem quiet, rehearsals will be underway for two productions in September: Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed during the Grays Haven Renaissance Faire and the musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change will be performed by Driftwood Players.

Audition Calls

There is still a need for a few actors for Midsummer Night’s Dream — especially males. If you are still interested but coudn’t make auditions and are available for rehearsals starting Aug. 2 to performances, which will be held on Sept. 13 to 15, please send a video of you reading a Shakespeare soliloquy or with a second person reading through a Shakespeare scene to kdemasters@yahoo.com.

The Grays Harbor College Fall Drama will be produced by Plank Island Theatre Company. They will hold combined auditions for both the Grays Harbor College and Driftwood fall shows at Events on Emerson on July 26 at 4 p.m. You can audition for both shows or just one. Callbacks will be held immediately following the Sunday, July 26 auditions.

For audition specifics, casting breakdowns, and more, visit ghc.edu/musical, they will also be sharing updates through this event and their Facebook pages. Make sure you are following Bishop, Driftwood Players, and Plank Island Theatre Company.

Grays Harbor College/Plank Island Theatre Company show: Colorado a play by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb

Performed at The Bishop Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 30, 31, and Nov. 1, 6, 7, and 8.

Driftwood show: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change a musical by Joe DiPietro

Performed at the Driftwood Playhouse on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18.

Upcoming Productions

Beetlejuice JR. – 7th Street Kids

July 30-31, August 1 at 7:30 p.m.

August 2 at 2 p.m.

The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (nether) world of pandemonium.

Tickets are available at https://7thstreetkids.org/.

They are also available at the door or at any of these participating outlets:

Tinderbox Coffee Roasters — Aberdeen

Harbor Drug — Hoquiam

Valu Drug — Montesano

Mocha Madness — Ocean Shores

Midsummer Night’s Dream

Sept. 13 to 15

Performances will be held at the Grays Haven Renaissance Faire at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport.