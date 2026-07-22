Increased motorcycle safety patrols coming to Grays Harbor County

Summer brings more motorcycles to Washington’s roadways than any other time of year. To help reduce serious injury and fatal motorcycle crashes, law enforcement agencies throughout Grays Harbor County, in partnership with the Washington State Patrol and supported by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), will conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) patrols focused on motorcycle safety from July 23 through July 27.

These patrols will coincide with the upcoming Hog Wild event taking place in Ocean Shores, a popular motorcycle event. During the enforcement campaign, officers will focus on dangerous driving behaviors by all motorists, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and other traffic violations that contribute to serious crashes.

In the last five years (2021 through 2025) in Washington, motorcycles accounted for only 3 percent of the total crashes, but motorcyclists were 16 percent of all traffic fatalities (583 of 3,622). In 2023 alone, there were 142 motorcycle rider fatalities in Washington, the most in a single year in our state’s history. In 2024 we saw a 20 percent reduction with 113 rider fatalities. Preliminary 2025 data show another reduction with 103 motorcyclist fatalities on Washington’s roads. This is a 9 percent reduction from 2024 (113 down to 103) and a 27 percent reduction from 2023 (142 down to 103). Traffic safety officials are hopeful that fatal motorcycle crashes will continue to decrease in Washington state.

Motorcycle riders are vulnerable road users and over-represented in crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities. Compared to other types of motor vehicles, a motorcycle offers very little protection for the rider. Motorcycles don’t have the crash protection of a steel cage, seatbelts, air bags, and other modern safety features.

Drivers can help prevent motorcycle crashes by:

Looking twice before turning or changing lanes.

Giving motorcycles extra space.

Driving sober and distraction-free.

Obeying speed limits.

Always wearing a seat belt.

Motorcyclists can improve their safety by:

Riding sober and within the speed limit.

Wearing a DOT-compliant helmet and protective gear.

Staying visible to other motorists.

Maintaining a safe following distance.

Completing motorcycle safety training and obtaining a valid motorcycle endorsement.

Over the past 10 years, 35 percent of motorcyclists killed in Washington crashes did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement or driver’s license. In 2024, 54 percent of Washington residents killed in motorcycle crashes were not legally endorsed to operate a motorcycle.

The WTSC’s motorcycle safety website, www.ridesaferideon.com, has a collection of resources including videos, blogs, training tools, and safety information designed to help motorcyclists and motorists learn how to safely share the road with each other.

Extra patrols are partially funded by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission with the coordination of the Region 2 Target Zero Task Force. The Task Force brings together representatives from law enforcement, various stakeholders, and community organizations to coordinate traffic safety campaigns in Grays Harbor, Mason and Pacific counties. The mission of the Region 2 Target Zero Task Force is to create safer drivers by promoting awareness, education, and collaboration in Grays Harbor, Mason, and Pacific counties. They strive to reduce traffic collisions, injuries, and fatalities through strategies and partnerships.