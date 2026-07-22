Ocean Shores to hold jetty repair town hall on July 27

About $11 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will fund Grays Harbor north jetty repairs. The north and south jetties secure the mouth of the Harbor with a deep draft 22-mile channel from the Pacific Ocean to the city of Aberdeen. The north jetty was last repaired in 1976 and existing damage threatens the integrity of the federal navigation channel. It’s expected jetty repairs will help reduce current wave impacts to the city of Ocean Shores wastewater treatment plant.

On Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. the city of Ocean Shores will host a town hall meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Ocean Shores Convention Center to discuss the North Jetty repairs.

The meeting will include:

A presentation by the Army Corps of Engineers

A public comment period for attendees to share questions and feedback

Can’t attend in person? You can join the meeting live on Zoom.

If you would like to provide public comment remotely, please email publiccomment@osgov.com by 5 p.m. on July 27, to notify the City Clerk of your intent to speak.

Zoom information:

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88521610313

Webinar ID: 885 2161 0313

Passcode: 147392

Phone one-tap

+12532158782,,88521610313#,,,,*147392# US (Tacoma)

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