Ocean Shores to hold jetty repair town hall on July 27
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026
On Monday, July 27, at 6 p.m. the city of Ocean Shores will host a town hall meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Ocean Shores Convention Center to discuss the North Jetty repairs.
The meeting will include:
A presentation by the Army Corps of Engineers
A public comment period for attendees to share questions and feedback
Can’t attend in person? You can join the meeting live on Zoom.
If you would like to provide public comment remotely, please email publiccomment@osgov.com by 5 p.m. on July 27, to notify the City Clerk of your intent to speak.
Zoom information:
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88521610313
Webinar ID: 885 2161 0313
Passcode: 147392
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