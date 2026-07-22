Emergency Preparedness Expo set for Saturday in Aberdeen

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management staff were on hand at the Oakville Chamber of Commerce’s Independence Day Parade, Festival and Car Show.

The Grays Harbor County Emergency Preparedness Expo is set for Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olympic Gateway Plaza (near Tractor Supply) located at 1143 E. Wishkah Street in Aberdeen.

Pick up your scavenger hunt card at the Grays Harbor County Emergency Management (GHCEM) booth, then make your way around the Expo to visit all the vendor booths, collect stamps from participating vendors, and discover preparedness resources from each organization. Turn in your completed card at the GHCEM booth to receive a loaded emergency go bag, packed with preparedness supplies donated from several participating vendors.

The event will also include:

Free raffle prizes

Emergency preparedness resources

Meet local organizations and vendors

Safety demonstrations

K-9 demonstration

Emergency response vehicles