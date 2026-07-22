Red Flag Warning posted for Southwest Washington

A Red Flag Warning for Washington’s southwest interior lowlands started at 4 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to last until 2 p.m. Thursday. Lightning and gusty outflow winds are forecast.

Winds flowing west from 5 to 10 mph are forecast with possible gusts 25 to 30 mph, with thunderstorms. Humidity will be as low as 29 percent.

Isolated thunderstorm coverage is possible across the southern Cascade Mountains and portions of Southwest Washington. Thunderstorms will develop late Wednesday night and move from south to north across the area.

Any storms that develop will be capable of gusty and erratic outflow winds between 25 and 30 miles per hour. Outflow winds can occur ahead of and behind storms and cause erratic wind directions.

Lightning in dry fuels can cause multiple fire starts. Thunderstorms can also bring sudden sharp wind shifts on existing fires, causing rapid changes in a fire`s rate of spread and direction of spread. Thunderstorm outflow winds can be a threat for several hours following the start of a new lightning-caused fire. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding area.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

To prevent wildfires:

Avoid outdoor burning.

Call 911 immediately if you discover a fire.

Properly dispose of smoking materials after ensuring they are completely extinguished.

Use extra caution when operating equipment that can produce sparks.