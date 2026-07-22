Introduction to pickleball available in the Seabrook Farm District

Learn the sport of pickleball in the Seabrook Farm District.

Ready to find out why Pickleball has become the nation’s obsession? Whether you are a homeowner looking for a new social fitness routine or a guest wanting to crush it on the court this weekend, Seabrook has you covered.

They are thrilled to welcome back Scott Smith, a certified Pickleball Coaching International instructor and Seabrook Homeowner. Scott, who competes on the national tournament circuit with his sons, brings pro-level insight right to their Farm District courts.

These complimentary sessions are designed to take you from “zero” to “game-ready” in less than an hour. You will learn the rules, master the scoring, and run through light drills to sharpen your dinks and drives.

When: Saturdays, through Sept. 5

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: The courts in the Farm District (just beyond the entrance)

Who: Adults and teens (ages 13+)

Gear: All paddles and balls provided (just bring your sneakers!)

Cost: Complimentary. Private coaching with Scott is also available upon request for those wanting to level up faster.

John Csernotta Tribute Pickleball Tournament

Join the Seabrook community on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Farm District pickleball courts for the John Csernotta Tribute Pickleball Tournament, a fundraiser honoring the life of a beloved community benefactor who sought every opportunity to uplift those around him.

This 48-participant tournament will feature a double-elimination format with random teammate and opponent selection changing each round. Players can choose from two levels of play: easy fun or serious fun.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Seabrook Community Foundation in John’s honor. The foundation supports local community projects and is currently helping fund a new local community center as well as a regional health center.

Sign-in begins at 8 a.m., with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Entry is $50 per person, with a maximum of 48 participants. Additional donations are appreciated.

Prizes, gift bags, food, and refreshments are included.

To register or for questions, please contact tournament coordinator Byron Quarm at 562-209-3207 or B2quarm@yahoo.com.