History98520 hosts two walking tours of Aberdeen

August Aberdeen walking tours will follow the cause, course and contributing factors of the 1903 Black Friday Fire.

Titled “Murder, Mayhem, and Madams,” History98520’s next walking tour includes a stroll down Paradise Alley and immersion in the history of Aberdeen’s infamous Restricted District.

Explore the stories and the contributing factors that led to Aberdeen’s early 20th century reputation as the “Hell hole of the Pacific.”

The dates for this tour are July 25 and Aug. 1.

The subsequent tour, “Black Friday Fire,” is scheduled for Aug. 22 and 29. On Oct. 16, 1903, the Black Friday Fire consumed most of downtown Aberdeen, destroying more than 140 buildings before it was dynamited into submission.

Using period maps, this tour will follow the cause, course and contributing factors from a one-legged sailor on Hume Street, across Heron, Wishkah and Market streets to the explosive conclusion that saved Aberdeen General Hospital.

Tickets and more information are available at: https://History98520.org/walking-tours/