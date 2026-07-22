Go Hog Wild in Ocean Shores this weekend
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Billed as the biggest motorcycle rally in Western Washington, Hog Wild 2026 is set for this weekend in Ocean Shores with nearly every event taking place at the Convention Center.
The Quinault Beach Resort and Casino will be hosting free concerts on Friday and Saturday as well. Hog Wild promises stunt shows, live music, contests, vendors and more.
Hog Wild is the last major festival of the summer tourist season. The event was recently previewed on Seattle Refined.
“It’s great for the community, the businesses, everybody involved,” said George Lee, Ocean Shores Convention Center general manager. “It brings a lot of tourism to Ocean Shores and it’s just a great thing to have. … This year for a new thing we’ve got the Globe of Death out of Las Vegas coming in … We have live music, food trucks, we have over 60 vendors … it’s always exciting. It’s important because it puts Ocean Shores on the map, it shows that we have things to offer.”
Hog Wild Event Schedule
Friday, July 24
Vendor Village
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Street Creepers: 4:15 p.m.
Live Music
Shades of Gray: 11:30 a.m.
Mojo Attitude: 2 p.m.
I Don’t Know Band: 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Vendor Village
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bike Parade
10 a.m. at Hoquiam High School
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.
Live Music
Iron Stallion Band: Noon
Cory Wilds Band: 5 p.m.
Bike Show-Off
Noon to 1 p.m., register at Convention Center by 11:30 a.m.
Poker Run
Register at Convention Center by noon, turn in by 2 p.m.
Tattoo Contest
Register at Convention Center by 1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m.
Awards Ceremony
Main stage at 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
Vendor Village
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Harbor Faith Riders
Main stage at 10 a.m.
Stunt Shows
Globe of Death: 11:30 a.m.
1-Wheel Revolution: 1 p.m.