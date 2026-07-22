Art classes roundup: Stretch your creative legs this summer

Ocean Shores Public Library is hosting Kids Art Sparks! on Saturday, July 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

There are several art classes offered for adults and kids alike in and around Grays Harbor. Find one that’s right for you and yours. Some classes are free, some require a fee. If you would like your art class added to future listings, email michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Kids Art Sparks!

Elementary age children are invited to create art with no boundaries. Explore the basics of collage and create your own landscape art piece. Saturday, July 25 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Learn how to paint a colorful animal painting with acrylics. Techniques include sketching and color layering. All skill levels. Registration required. Wednesday, July 29 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Learn to paint a landscape focusing on clouds, sky, mountains or the ocean, using wet and dry watercolor techniques. Registration required. Saturday, Aug. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Timberland Regional Library

Enjoy a relaxing morning of painting. At each session, they will present a new project, one painting per month along with video instructions for you to follow. Projects are suitable for all skill levels. Supplies are provided. You must register for these events. Registration will open two weeks prior to the event. Please cancel your reservation if you are unable to attend.

Tuesday, July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Amanda Park. The next Amanda Park event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Westport

Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aberdeen

Saturday, Aug. 22, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hoquiam

The Gallery of Ocean Shores

The North Beach Artists’ Guild Scratch Board Club offers a free class Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information contact Roy Lowry at rlowry@q.com.

Paint and Sip at Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

Sunday, July 26 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/1404869585021078

Aberdeen Art Center

Free Painting and Craft Class sponsored by the Harbor Art Guild, first Friday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m. No experience needed, all materials supplied. Class is free but pre-registration is required. You must be 18 years and older.

Upcoming free art classes:

Aug. 7 — Dreamscape with Cassie Andre

Sept. 4 — Felt witch ornaments with Cassie Andre

Oct. 2 — Day of the Dead painting with Marshelle Backes

Nov. 6 — Holiday card with Margaret Lemke

Dec. 4 — Felt Christmas ornaments with Cassie Andre

Grays Harbor College

Grays Harbor College offers Art and Design courses that can lead to transfer programs and career paths. For more info: https://www.ghc.edu/academics/degrees-and-certificates/associates/art

Grays Harbor College Community Education

Grays Harbor College Community Education offers a variety of art classes in Aberdeen and Ilwaco. Visit their Facebook page to check out their offerings. https://www.facebook.com/GHCCOMUNITYEDUCATION/events

South Beach Arts Association

Visit their website for the latest information: https://www.southbeacharts.org/#/

Cosi Art Center in Cosmopolis

Saturdays: Color theory for intermediate/advanced. Begin any time.

Beginners: Color theory. Start with the basics. Learn to blend hundreds of colors using only the primary colors and the addition of “magic” colors.

Intermediate: Pastels/color pencils. Take your color theory skills to compositions in still life, landscapes or abstracts.

Advanced: Individualized study. Acrylics, watercolors. Must have first taken color theory.

Need to be flexible? Use the Flex Pass and attend when you can. Homeschool, after school and evening adult classes also available. Visit their website for the latest information: https://cosiartcenter.com/