Westport holds Michael Bruce bench dedication ceremony

Friday, July 17, the city of Westport held a memorial bench dedication ceremony in honor of the late Michael Bruce at the Westport Maritime Museum. Approximately 50 people attended the event, including Bruce’s widow Missy.

Bruce died on July 1, 2025, at the age of 71. Bruce, a Washington State graduate, served as the mayor of Westport for 12 years. He worked in the Ocosta School District as the librarian and technology director in the elementary and junior/senior high schools for eight years and he was also an accomplished photographer. He was Grays Harbor County Hospital District 2 board chair at the time of his death.