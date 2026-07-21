Greater Grays Harbor names Moyer Multi Media Business of the Quarter

Rick Moyer and Greater Grays Harbor Ambassador Kiona Goodman hold the Member of the Quarter award at their reception at The Music Project. To Moyer’s right is Viola Gonzalez, his wife Amy and her sister Laura Rohr.

Rick Moyer and his wife Amy give a thank you speech to their supporters at the Greater Grays Harbor Member of the Quarter event Friday.

Greater Grays Harbor recognized Moyer Multi Media as its Quarter Two Member of the Quarter Friday. The award presentation took place at Moyer Multi Media’s studio located inside The Music Project at 202 South K St. in Aberdeen. Situated on the second floor aptly named Side One Studios by The Music Project, is where Rick Moyer and his wife Amy make the magic happen.

Moyer Multi Media lives up to its name as its services span the spectrum of media possibilities. They perform all genres of professional photography from senior/graduation photos to wedding packages or special occasion photos. They perform videography, music videos, or even television commercials. If you can dream it up, they can cover it.

“With our creativity we like to bring people’s visions to life,” Rick said.

Rick can always be seen at Downtown Aberdeen Association events with Bobbi McCracken and Bette Worth to help bring their projects to life through photos.

“We like to tell stories with our photos,” Rick said.

Rick has 42 years of experience in the Grays Harbor radio scene and is currently with KDUX, and appreciates “their grace” in working with his sometimes crazy schedule in order to capture special moments and photographs for his clients.

Over 50 friends, family, and supporters showed up to The Music Project to show their support for Moyer Multi Media’s award, including Dani and Lee Bacon of The Music Project, Aberdeen Mayor Doug Orr, Pat Anderson from KDUX, Bobbi and Bette, and award-winning photographer Darrel Westmoreland.