Aberdeen SummerFest 2026 set for Aug. 15
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 21, 2026
SummerFest 2026 is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Aberdeen.
This year’s shindig includes:
BBQ cook off
Free kids activities
Watermelon eating contest
Skittle sorting contest
Vendors
Food vendors
Free live music
Balloon animals
Raffle with prizes
BBQ samples
Live Music: The Jake Brakes and The Six will perform on the main stage.
This year’s raffle prizes are valued at approximately $2,800. Tickets are $5 each.
1st Prize
BBQ Fun
Blackstone Grill
Includes grill, BBQ tools, marination container and warming blanket and a $300 gift card from Rancho Alegre — total value $850
2nd Prize
Summertime Fun
Weber grill, four-person camping tent, two swing chairs, two sleeping bags, cooler, folding table, lantern and collapsible garbage can. Valued at $650
3rd Prize
Around the Campfire Package
Guild acoustic guitar and case purchased from Guitar Galactica, includes guitar and case, campfire song book, s’mores fixings and an electric s’mores maker. Valued at $500
4th Prize
Smokin’ Summer
Trek Prime Top Smoker valued at $400
5th Prize
Downtown Gift Card Basket valued at $250
6th Prize
Kids Basket valued at $150