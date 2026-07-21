Aberdeen SummerFest 2026 set for Aug. 15

SummerFest 2026 is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Aberdeen.

This year’s shindig includes:

BBQ cook off

Free kids activities

Watermelon eating contest

Skittle sorting contest

Vendors

Food vendors

Free live music

Balloon animals

Raffle with prizes

BBQ samples

Live Music: The Jake Brakes and The Six will perform on the main stage.

This year’s raffle prizes are valued at approximately $2,800. Tickets are $5 each.

1st Prize

BBQ Fun

Blackstone Grill

Includes grill, BBQ tools, marination container and warming blanket and a $300 gift card from Rancho Alegre — total value $850

2nd Prize

Summertime Fun

Weber grill, four-person camping tent, two swing chairs, two sleeping bags, cooler, folding table, lantern and collapsible garbage can. Valued at $650

3rd Prize

Around the Campfire Package

Guild acoustic guitar and case purchased from Guitar Galactica, includes guitar and case, campfire song book, s’mores fixings and an electric s’mores maker. Valued at $500

4th Prize

Smokin’ Summer

Trek Prime Top Smoker valued at $400

5th Prize

Downtown Gift Card Basket valued at $250

6th Prize

Kids Basket valued at $150