Elma Grocery Outlet hosts GGHI Business After Hours

Greater Grays Harbor Ambassador, Larry Burgher, introduces Grocery Outlet owner-operator Shannon Browning at their Business After Hours event earlier this week in Elma.

The Elma Grocery Outlet recently hosted a Greater Grays Harbor Business After Hours event for interested community members and business networking.

Owner-operator Shannon Browning, a third generation grocer, provided pizza and cookies for attendees as well as a drawing for Grocery Outlet shopping bags, gift cards and cooking equipment.

Grocery Outlet stores are independently owned and operated and Browning has already graciously intertwined her store with the Elma community. Her store is involved with the Elma Food Bank, Elma schools, Elma Chamber of Commerce and the Elma Police Department. Grocery Outlet also supports Elma Little League and the local Girls and Boys Scout Troops.

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market brand turns 80 this summer and Browning said to look out for upcoming store specials (above and beyond their everyday specials) related to their 80th birthday coming up.

“We are so proud to support this community that supports us right back,” Browning said. “We have over 40 employees and are always looking to build strong relationships with local business and community members.”