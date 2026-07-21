McMillan out as Hoquiam head football coach

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Hoquiam head football coach Jeremy McMillan was informed his contract will not be renewed for the 2026 season on Friday.

Hoquiam is in the hunt for a new head coach after the school district decided not to renew the contract of Jeremy McMillan.

A formal notice from Athletic Director Shane Krohn to McMillan dated Friday stated the district “has decided not to renew your coaching assignment, effective immediately.”

The letter goes on to state that the district “has determined that a change in leadership is necessary and believes it is in the best interest of the program to move in a different direction.”

McMillan, who has been on the coaching staff since 2007 and head coach since 2017, said he was informed of the decision in a meeting with Krohn and Superintendent Mike Cummings at 1 p.m. on Friday at the district office, where he was told the district “wanted to go in another direction.”

McMillan then received the formal letter at 3:30 p.m., notifying him his time as head coach was over.

“We have non-renewed the head coach,” Cummings said in a message to The Daily World on Monday. “I am not able to elaborate on more than that, outside the fact that we believe it is in the best interest of the program and Hoquiam School District moving forward.”

The decision comes as controversy surrounds the program due to recent disciplinary issues during training camps in June.

According to McMillan’s program report for the spring and summer sessions, a scrum with North Mason players at the Tumwater Team Camp on June 20 resulted players from both teams being ejected, including three Grizzlies.

Regarding the incident, the report stated:

“Non-WIAA sanctioned event with training officials while out of season. Met with officials after, both us and North Mason were willing to continue without players in question. Tumwater staff ended the scrimmage.”

“Following the event, I conducted a team-wide discussion to address expectations regarding composure, sportsmanship, and accountability in competitive environments. I also made a self-report to the Athletic Director and building principal to ensure transparency and proper documentation. Appropriate follow-up measures have been implemented. A plan is in place for the involved student-athletes to complete community service in July, reinforcing accountability while maintaining a focus on growth and learning.”

Four days later while attending a four-day camp at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, one of the head coaches responded to a 2 a.m. altercation at the Hoquiam dorm involving a knife. An unknown number of players were separated and the knife was confiscated.

According to the report, the involved students’ parents were called the next day and McMillan “talked with a player that was having a mental episode from not taking his medication.”

No injuries were reported due to the incident and the report stated that one student was “withheld and assigned supervised duties.”

In his report, McMillan explained:

“The situation was handled promptly and appropriately by coaching staff, with immediate action taken to ensure student safety and maintain supervision. Clear follow-up steps were implemented, including parent communication and accountability measures. Incidents such as this reinforce the importance of structure, proactive supervision and consistent behavioral expectations. The program will continue to use situations like this as opportunities to reinforce decision-making, responsibility and adherence to team standards.”

McMillan received the majority of support at a meeting of Hoquiam football parents, boosters and former assistant coaches Monday evening at the Hoquiam Elks Lodge.

Many in attendance were wondering what the direction of the program will be while debating whether their sons should continue to play under a new head coach or transfer out.

It was former assistant coach Ed Dawson’s words that helped bring some levity to the situation and ensure that Grizzly football endures.

“Jeremy is not coming back, just draw that line,” he said. “Now what do you do? … What are you going to do to help support the program? You guys are emotional, upset, confused, angry, you name all those emotions. Now put yourself in the body of a 15 year old. They are looking for you for that calmness. … Don’t let them leave the program.”

More on this story as it develops.