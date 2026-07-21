WDFW names Michael Jewell to head up police office

Following a nationwide search, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Police announced today its new police chief, Michael Jewell, a career law enforcement officer. He was sworn in on July 15, as the new chief.

Jewell brings more than 26 years of law enforcement experience to his new role, including 24 years at WDFW Police.

“Mike brings a wealth of natural resource knowledge and an understanding of our agency’s mission and core values,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “The Enforcement Program is the centerpiece of conservation. I am confident Mike will meet those objectives with integrity and professionalism.”

For Jewell, his dedication to natural resource protection and public safety has underscored the need for a strong statewide WDFW enforcement presence. This is essential to the longevity of our state’s wild spaces and waterways, in addition to rural and urban communities.

“We all have a connection to our natural world, in one way or another,” said Jewell “Protecting wildlife and the ecosystems they rely on, as well as keeping people safe, are critical in maintaining Washington’s incredible quality of life we all enjoy. I am proud and humbled to be selected to lead the law enforcement professionals who help carry out this mission.”

Jewell started with WDFW Police in 2001, assigned to the Westport duty station, after serving as a police officer in Idaho. Over the course of his career, he has served as a field training officer, instructor, Sergeant, and has been the North Central Region Captain since 2017. Jewell holds a B.S. in Natural Resource Management from Washington State University and a Master of Public Safety from the University of Virginia. In 2023, he completed the National Conservation Law Enforcement Leadership Academy as well as graduated as a member of the 288th session of the FBI National Academy.

Jewell replaces Steve Bear, who has led the program since 2017 and will retire this month. As chief, Jewell will oversee 186 personnel, including 154 commissioned officers.

As a result of the Legislature’s cuts, WDFW Police lost 11 field officers as of July 2026. Despite the state’s population rising 50% since 1995, WDFW Police has the same number of officers as 30 years ago. This further erodes WDFW Police’s ability to patrol wild spaces and provide a safety presence on the water. WDFW Police also aid in natural disaster response such as wildfires, assist city and county police, and investigate local and large-scale illegal trafficking and poaching.