Performances in unexpected places highlight this week’s live music round-up
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Music for Lunch
Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.
Salmonberry Band
Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen
Free
Olson Brothers
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Ocean Shores Cinema
$30 in advance, $35 day of show
Dusty Mojo Live!
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
One Street Over
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.
Leisure Seekers
Corks & Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 24-25
Live Music at Steam Donkey Brewing Company
Saturday, July 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Featuring Bandet Spouk, The Misery Three and Luck
Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect in The Plaza
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Hog Wild in Ocean Shores
July 24-26
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Friday
Shades of Gray — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mojo Attitude — 2 to 4 p.m.
I Don’t Know Band — 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday
Iron Stallion Band — Noon to 4 p.m.
Cory Wilds Band — 5 to 7 p.m.
Iona Fyfe
Sunday, July 26 at 6 p.m.
Galway Bay irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Fyfe is a Scottish folk singer from Huntly, Aberdeenshire. In 2016, she was a semi-finalist for the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award and, in 2017 and 2021, was a finalist for the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award. In 2018, she won “Scots Singer of the Year” at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.
Grays Harbor County Fair Concerts
Chayce Beckham — Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.
Sara Evans — Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
Radical Revolution — Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will range from $50-$75 and include Fair Admission. The Radical Revolution Concert is free, included in Fair Admission. No tickets necessary. Ticket info: https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/fair/fair-entertainment
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
David Young & The Interstate Kings
July 24-25
Hogwild Free Concerts
Beachside on the back patio
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)
Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)
Kevin Case
July 31 – Aug. 1
Atari Ferrari
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.
Slainte Irish Rock
Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.
Ashley’s Pub Haus in Hoquiam
First Wednesday Arts Night
Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano
A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.
Johnny the Capo
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach
Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Don Stone Trio
Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen
The Acoutsic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis
Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores