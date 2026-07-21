Performances in unexpected places highlight this week’s live music round-up

Scottish singer Iona Fyfe is set to perform at Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores on Sunday.

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The Olson Bros Band will perform at Ocean Shores Cinema on Friday.

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Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Lunch

Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion

Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.

Salmonberry Band

Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen

Free

Olson Brothers

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Cinema

$30 in advance, $35 day of show

Dusty Mojo Live!

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

One Street Over

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.

Leisure Seekers

Corks & Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 24-25

Live Music at Steam Donkey Brewing Company

Saturday, July 25 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Featuring Bandet Spouk, The Misery Three and Luck

Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect in The Plaza

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hog Wild in Ocean Shores

July 24-26

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Friday

Shades of Gray — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mojo Attitude — 2 to 4 p.m.

I Don’t Know Band — 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Iron Stallion Band — Noon to 4 p.m.

Cory Wilds Band — 5 to 7 p.m.

Iona Fyfe

Sunday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Galway Bay irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Fyfe is a Scottish folk singer from Huntly, Aberdeenshire. In 2016, she was a semi-finalist for the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award and, in 2017 and 2021, was a finalist for the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award. In 2018, she won “Scots Singer of the Year” at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Grays Harbor County Fair Concerts

Chayce Beckham — Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Sara Evans — Friday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Radical Revolution — Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will range from $50-$75 and include Fair Admission. The Radical Revolution Concert is free, included in Fair Admission. No tickets necessary. Ticket info: https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/fair/fair-entertainment

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

David Young & The Interstate Kings

July 24-25

Hogwild Free Concerts

Beachside on the back patio

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)

Kevin Case

July 31 – Aug. 1

Atari Ferrari

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.

Slainte Irish Rock

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m.

Ashley’s Pub Haus in Hoquiam

First Wednesday Arts Night

Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano

A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.

Johnny the Capo

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach

Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

Don Stone Trio

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen

The Acoutsic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis

Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores