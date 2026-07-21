Grays Harbor County Commissioners honor three employees

Recently, the Grays Harbor Board of County Commissioners [BOCC] recognized three county employees whose leadership, teamwork, and dedication turned a difficult transition into a success.

Earlier this year, the BOCC assumed responsibility for operating the Vehicle Licensing Office after the Washington State Department of Licensing [DOL] terminated its contract with Grays Harbor County Auditor Joesph R. MacLean (R).

“We are focused on a smooth and responsible transition that maintains the level of service our community expects,” said District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller, chair of the BOCC, at the time. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our partners and the public as we move through this process.”

According to Grays Harbor County, while many people across the county and the Department of Licensing helped make that transition possible, maintaining and improving the operation required exceptional commitment from the team working there every day.

When the Board took over, the office’s accuracy rate was approximately 80 percent, well below the DOL’s required 95 percent standard. Through hard work, attention to detail, and a commitment to continuous improvement, the team raised that score to 92 percent in the first month, 95 percent in May, and an outstanding 100 percent in June.

During a ceremony at the County Administration Building in Montesano, Tawna Richardson, who accepted responsibility for managing the department while continuing her existing duties, and Gema Martinez and Lillian Hackney, who have displayed professionalism and dedication to serving customers, were honored.

“On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, it is our honor to present the Leadership and Service Award to Tawna Richardson, Gema Martinez, and Lillian Hackney. Thank you for your outstanding service and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition,” according to a statement from the Board of County Commissioners.

“Your work demonstrates what public service is all about: embracing change, overcoming challenges, supporting one another, and never losing sight of the citizens we serve. Your efforts have strengthened this operation, earned the confidence of the Department of Licensing, and ensured the citizens of Grays Harbor County receive the high-quality service they deserve.”