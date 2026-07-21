City council meetings round-up

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

June 24 meeting

Held a public hearing to receive public testimony regarding the Ordinance establishing lift assistance penalties at licensed healthcare facilities and extending utility rate discount programs to the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services Utility.

Conducted a public hearing to receive public testimony regarding the amended ordinance for the Ambulance Bill Charity Program.

Held a public hearing to receive public testimony regarding the amended ordinance for Low-Income Senior Citizens – Rate Remission to include Low Income Disabled Citizens.

Approved an ordinance establishing Lift assistance penalties at licensed healthcare facilities and extending utility rate discount programs to the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services Utility.

Adopted the amended ordinance regarding the Ambulance Bill Charity Program.

Adopted an ordinance to amend AMC 13.64 Low-Income Senior Citizens – Rate Remission to include Low-Income Disabled Citizens.

Approved the 2026-2028 EMS Agreement between the city of Aberdeen and the city of Cosmopolis.

Approved the Aberdeen Railroad Corridor Crossing Elimination and Safety Improvement Study Award Authorization.

Authorized the Public Works Director to sign a FEMA agreement for obtaining federal and state emergency and disaster assistance funds.

Hosted a Public Hearing to receive public testimony regarding the franchise agreement with Forged Fiber 37, LLC.

Held a Public Hearing to receive public testimony regarding Title 17 Zoning Code Amendments.

Failed to approve the franchise agreement with Forged Fiber 37, LLC. with councilors Hodgkin, Hubbard, Nipper, Rajcich, Shaw, Taylor and Wilson voting “no.”

Approved the second reading of the Title 17 Zoning Code Amendments.

Appointed John Shaw, Joshua Francy, Ruth Hamilton, Les Bolton, George Donavan, and John Hughes to the Museum Transition Committee.

July 8 meeting

Authorized the mayor to sign the resolution regarding the grant with the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office to install turf on the softball fields at the Bishop Complex.

Authorized the mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Cambridge Systematics Inc., in partnership with Washington State Patrol, to complete the Railroad Corridor Crossing Elimination and Safety Improvement Study.

Approved the third reading of the Title 17 Zoning Code Amendments.

Cosmopolis

Third Wednesday during the months of January through September and on the first and third Wednesdays in October, November and December. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

July 15 meeting

Approved the 2026-2028 Emergency Medical Services Agreement with the city of Aberdeen.

Approved the Sealink franchise agreement.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

June 29 meeting

Held public hearing for Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan from 2027-2032

Mayor Josh Collette asked to add sidewalk replacement program to the plan

Approved Resolution #750 2027 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan from 2027-2032 with the addition of the sidewalk replacement program

Approved purchase of Elma Police Department patrol truck for an amount not to exceed $105,000.

Approved awarding construction contract for 2026 W Main Street ADA Improvements to Russ construction for $269,020.

Approved F Street Project change order for $139,260.

Approved scheduling a public hearing for a speed limit change on July 20.

The Monte Elma Road Speed Limit Study and Committee Report is available for viewing in the June 29 agenda packet — https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings/.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

July 13 meeting

Mayor Ben Winkelman gave the Oath of Office to Hoquiam’s new permanent police chief, Jeff Salstrom, promoted Jerad Spaur from sergeant to lieutenant, and swore in new Police Services Officer Shawn Ball. K-9 Honey, a 3-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics detection, has joined the Hoquiam Police Department. Officer Juan Martinez has been selected as the next department canine handler.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

July 8 meeting

Approved appointing Peggy Utesch to the Planning Commission

Discussed Infiltration and Inflow (I&I) grant/loan through the Department of Ecology

Approved applying for Department of Commerce FY27 Permit Review Process Update grant

Held public hearing for Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan for 2027-2032 and subsequently approved Resolution #792 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan for 2027-2032.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

June 23 meeting

Approved pre-commercial thinning bid with Ramon Coronel Reforestation for $10,500

Approved agreement between Montesano Fire Department and Brycer

Approved Resolution #1038 2026 RCO Community Forest Program project 26-1780 City Forest Expansion that the city submitted

July 14 meeting

Presentation by Port of Grays Harbor

Presentation on Levy Lid Lift, which will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot

First reading of Ordinance #1679

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

July 13 meeting

Discussed city’s participation in National Night Out

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php Ocean Shores Convention Center Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

June 30 meeting

Announced 12 vacancies on the Council Ethics Violations Review Pool, four vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, and one vacancy on the Planning Commission.

Reappointed Patrick Wendlandt to the Radio Board.

Held a Ocean Shores Transportation Benefit District Board special meeting.

Adopted the revised City Council Guidelines and Procedures.

Authorized the application submission and funding of a USDA loan for the purchase of a city hall/police building and construction.

Approved the South Fire Station EMS Communication System Purchase and Installation Project to Communications Northwest.

July 14 meeting

Announced 12 vacancies on the Ethics Committee, three vacancies on the Radio Board, one vacancy on the Parks Board, two vacancies on the Building Code Board of Appeals, one vacancy on the Planning Commission, and two vacancies on the Civil Service Commission.

Held a public hearing to receive public comment for or against the proposed amendment to Ocean Shores Municipal Code to permit engineered membrane-covered frame structures as an accessory use in the B-1 Retail Commercial zone.

Conducted a public hearing to hear public testimony for or against the proposed amendment to the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) 2027-2032.

Passed an ordinance 5 votes to 2 amending Ocean Shores Municipal Code (OSMC) section 17.34.020, to permit Engineered Membrane-Covered Frame Structures as an accessory use in the B1 Retail Commercial Zones.

Passed a resolution replacing Resolution 833, and setting forth Financial Best Practices and policies for the city.

Passed a resolution presenting the revised and extended Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for the calendar years 2027-2032.

Approved a request to authorize the city to apply for a Congressional District Spending Grant and to authorize the required grant match.

Approved a request to authorize the city to apply for the Vertical Evacuation Structure (VES) BRIC Grant, and to authorize the required grant match for the VES BRIC Grant.

Approved a request to authorize the city to apply for the Vertical Evacuation Structure (VES) Feasibility and Scoping Grant and authorize the required grant match for the VES Feasibility and Scoping Grant.

Approved a request to approve the purchase of fire equipment from MES Service Company.

Westport

Westport https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php 2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.). City Council Chambers.

June 29 meeting

Held a public hearing to receive comments regarding the 6-year Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) (2027-2032).

Voted to adopt the six-year TIP (2027-2032).

Authorized the mayor to sign and execute the agreement for Wells 8&9 development project.

Authorized the mayor to sign the Certificate of Compliance with Conditions/Closeout letter for the VES Project.

Authorized the mayor to accept the Transportation Alternatives funding award in the amount of $810,505 for the Patterson Street/Westhaven Drive sidewalk project.

July 16 meeting

Announced that the Westport Wastewater Treatment Plant is receiving the 2025 ”Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance” award.