TRL announces $4.3M Aberdeen branch remodel plans

The Aberdeen Timberland Library is scheduled for an extensive remodel.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

On Friday, Aberdeen Timberland Library took to Facebook to share the roadmap for the upcoming $4.3 million branch remodel.

“This investment will create a refreshed, more accessible, and welcoming space for our community while preserving the library services you rely on,” branch staff wrote.

The post included graphics with answers to frequently asked questions and a fact sheet with information including:

Project timeline and funding

Planned improvements

How to access library services during the closure

While the Aberdeen library is temporarily closed for construction, patrons will still be able to:

Pick up and return materials at any Timberland Regional Library (including Hoquiam and Montesano)

Access digital resources anytime through Libby, Kanopy, online databases, digital magazines, and more

Connect with library staff online, by email, or through Ask Us Chat

Aberdeen Timberland Library encourages patrons to follow its social media pages and website at trl.org/Aberdeen.

“Thank you for your patience and support as we build a library that will better serve Aberdeen for years to come. We can’t wait to welcome you back into the new space,” the branch staff posted.

Community Listening Sessions planned

The Aberdeen Timberland Library is inviting community members to help shape the future of their library during a series of Community Listening Sessions ahead of the library’s upcoming remodel.

The sessions will give residents an opportunity to view preliminary floor plans, learn about planned improvements, and share ideas about how the remodeled library can best serve the community for years to come.

Three listening sessions will be held at the Aberdeen Timberland Library in the Rosalie Spellman Meeting Room:

Friday, July 31: 2 to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26: 2 to 3 p.m.

The meetings will also be held on Zoom.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about proposed improvements, including updated spaces for youth and teens, local history collections, artwork, furnishings and community gathering areas. Library stakeholders will be available to discuss the plans, answer questions, and gather public feedback that will help inform the final design.

“We want the remodeled Aberdeen library to reflect the needs and priorities of the people who use it,” said West Grays Harbor Regional Manager Stephenie Reece. “These listening sessions are an opportunity for the community to share ideas and help shape a welcoming, functional space that will serve Aberdeen for years to come.”

The remodel will include new flooring, lighting, paint, an upgraded HVAC system and elevator, along with improvements to public computers, meeting rooms, seating areas, service desks, restrooms, and staff workspaces. The project will also incorporate universal design principles to create a space that is accessible and usable for people of all ages and abilities.

The library is expected to close in October with construction beginning in November. The remodel is anticipated to take approximately five to seven months, with a tentative reopening planned for May 2027.

The remodel is being funded through dedicated endowment funds established specifically for improvements to the Aberdeen library, including support from the Kathryn N. Sherk Trust and the Marian J. Weatherwax Fund, both managed by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, along with contributions from the Friends of the Aberdeen Library.