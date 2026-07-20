Historic car show rocks, rolls downtown Montesano

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

For the second year in a row over 300 cars graced the 24th Annual Historic Montesano Car Show Saturday in downtown Montesano.

Entries from as far away as Oregon and all over Western Washington traveled to partake in the weekend festivities.

Friday saw a kickoff cruise-in from the Snowbird Farm and Cidery off the Old Monte-Brady Road and Saturday morning saw pancake breakfasts at the community center. Coinciding with the car show, Montesano Chamber of Commerce paired Kidsfest in Fleet Park and the Saturday Market.

Vendors of all types filled Marcy Street, and food vendors were located throughout the car routes. The all day celebration was estimated to have between 3,000 to 4,000 visitors before wrapping up at 3 p.m.

Over 20 volunteers and director Dave Foss put on the non-profit Historic Montesano Car Show.

“When things go smoothly it’s because of all the preparation and planning, and then all of the help all day. I’m very thankful,” said Foss.

Proceeds from their grand event go to the Montesano Food Bank and other local charities. Foss expressed gratitude to the city of Montesano and Grays Harbor County for preparing the areas where cars would be showcased.

“The new streets of Monte they finished just in time, and the grounds around the courthouse were just amazing spots for people to enjoy the cars and enjoy downtown Montesano,” he said.