Heat Advisory issued for much of Western Washington

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. Wednesday for the Middle Chehalis River Valley and the foothills of the western and southern Olympic Peninsula, including Montesano, Elma, McCleary, Humptulips, Amanda Park, Quinault and Grisdale.

Expect hot conditions with high temperatures of 90 to 95 degrees and overnight low temperatures of 58 to 60 degrees. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Heat stroke is an emergency. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Call 911 immediately.