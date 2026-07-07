Ocean Shores police, fire announce Fourth of July weekend stats

The Ocean Shores Police and Fire Departments took to Facebook on Monday to announce its Fourth of July weekend statistics.

“As another Fourth of July holiday weekend comes to a close, we want to take a moment to thank our residents, visitors, and the many first responders who worked tirelessly to help make it a safe and enjoyable celebration,” the Ocean Shores Police Department posted.

From July 3 through July 5, the Ocean Shores Police Department responded to 315 incidents, including:

80 traffic stops

7 criminal citations

21 notices of infraction

3 arrests

1 DUI arrest

2 other arrests

232 calls for service

Ocean Shores police officers responded to calls ranging from missing children and assaults to trespassing complaints, traffic collisions, disturbances, welfare checks, suspicious activity, and other requests for assistance. Whether it was a routine call or an emergency, officers “remained committed to serving our community with professionalism, compassion, and dedication throughout one of the busiest weekends of the year.”

The Ocean Shores Police Department added, “This level of service would not have been possible without the outstanding teamwork of our public safety partners. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Ocean Shores Fire and Emergency Management Departments, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Washington State Patrol, and the dedicated dispatchers of the Grays Harbor County 911 Communications Center. Your professionalism, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to public safety played an essential role in making this holiday weekend a success.

“Finally, thank you to our residents and visitors for your patience, cooperation, and for helping make this Independence Day celebration both safe and memorable. By working together, we were able to keep Ocean Shores a welcoming place for everyone to celebrate America’s birthday.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Ocean Shores Police Department, thank you for allowing us to serve this incredible community.”

The Ocean Shores Fire Department reported responding to 61 total calls for service from July 3-5 including:

5 dune fires

9 dumpster fires

2 car fires

1 severe hand injury

1 child birth

1 jellyfish sting

1 gas theft/injury

The Ocean Shores Fire Department also thanked the Ocean Shores Police Department, Grays Harbor 911, Ocean Shores Community AVERT team, city of Ocean Shores Public Works Department, Ace Hardware and Lighthouse Suites.