Aberdeen Fire Department responds to two simultaneous residential structure fires

During the early morning hours of Sunday, July 5, the Aberdeen Fire Department [AFD] responded to two significant residential structure fires happening just five minutes apart.

Crews were dispatched to he first incident at 2:41 a.m. in the 200 block of S. West Boulevard. While crews were responding to that emergency, a second structure fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cherry Street.

According to an AFD press release, these simultaneous incidents required a coordinated regional response and highlighted the critical role of automatic and mutual aid partnerships throughout Grays Harbor County.

S. West Boulevard fire

Firefighters arrived to find a residence with the rear of the structure on fire. Crews from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam fire departments worked for approximately 90 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevent spreading.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, and all occupants safely evacuated without injury. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced residents.

The fire is believed to have been caused by fireworks. The residence is considered a total loss, and a neighboring home sustained damage due to the intensity of the fire.

Cherry Street Fire

Firefighters responding to the Cherry Street incident found an abandoned structure with the first floor fully engulfed in flames. Due to the size and intensity of the incident, additional resources responded from the Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, and Montesano fire departments, Grays Harbor Fire District No. 2, and AFD command staff.

Crews worked for approximately two hours to bring the fire under control. The structure is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not believed to be related to fireworks.

No civilian or responder injuries were sustained during either incident.

Regional Response

The combined response to both incidents included nine fire engines, two medic units, one basic life support aid unit, one command vehicle, and four off-duty chief officers. The Aberdeen Police Department and Grays Harbor 911 Communications also provided critical support throughout these incidents, demonstrating the importance of coordinated emergency response during complex events.

These fires occurred during one of the busiest periods of the year for Grays Harbor 911 Communications. Managing a single working structure fire places significant demands on emergency dispatchers; coordinating two simultaneous working fires while processing more than 800 emergency calls throughout the Fourth of July holiday required exceptional professionalism and dedication.

AFD “extends its sincere appreciation to the dispatchers whose efforts were instrumental in coordinating resources and supporting responders throughout both incidents.”

The press release went on to state that without the support of regional fire service partners, AFD would not have had sufficient personnel and apparatus available to effectively manage both emergencies simultaneously. Although incidents of this magnitude occurring at the same time are rare, they demonstrate the tremendous value of automatic and mutual aid agreements. These partnerships ensure that firefighters have the personnel, equipment, and resources necessary to safely and effectively protect lives and property throughout our communities.

Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding expressed his appreciation for the collaborative effort.

“The successful outcome of these incidents is a direct result of the professionalism, teamwork, and commitment demonstrated by every agency involved,” Golding said. “I want to thank our neighboring fire departments, Aberdeen Police Department, and the dispatchers at Grays Harbor 911 for their outstanding support. This response demonstrates the strength of our regional partnerships and our shared commitment to protecting the residents of Grays Harbor County.”