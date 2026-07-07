Simpson Avenue bridge closure scheduled for July 21-23

Upcoming work on the U.S. Highway 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge will require a two-day, ‘round-the-clock closure.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, the one-way bridge, which carries traffic heading from Hoquiam to Aberdeen, will close to all travelers. It will remain closed until 9 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

During the closure, the nearby U.S. Highway 101 Riverside Bridge, which carries one-way traffic in the opposite direction, will be reconfigured to two-way travel. Travelers can expect congestion while the detour is in place. People are encouraged to add more travel time to help prevent delays.

About the work

Washington State Department of Transportation [WSDOT] bridge crews will remove the aging wood piling that supports the west approach of the bridge. It will be replaced with a new steel structure. During the replacement, WSDOT maintenance teams will also make repairs to the driving surface of the bridge.

About the bridge

The 98-year-old U.S. Highway 101 Simpson Avenue Bridge is one of five moveable bridges in Grays Harbor County. It is 1,978 feet long.

The bridge is one of two that span the Hoquiam River, connecting the cities of Hoquiam and Aberdeen. The bridge is exposed to weather and needs constant upkeep. It is currently rated in poor condition and requires ongoing work to maintain. On average, 14,760 vehicles use the bridge each day.