State OKs buying more land near Willapa’s north shore

WILLAPA BAY — In its latest step toward protecting the north shore of Willapa Bay, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to add another 40 acres near the mouth of North River to state holdings.

In a briefing for commissioners before their vote, agency staff wrote, “The proposed property, identified as North Willapa Bay Property D of the North Willapa Bay Estuaries and Shoreline Project, is 40(+/-) acres in Pacific County, which is in WDFW’s Region 6. The objective of the North Willapa Bay Estuaries and Shoreline Project is to acquire and protect important wetland, riparian, and forested shoreline habitats adjacent to the North Willapa Bay Unit in the Johns River Wildlife Area. Property D will help maintain ecological function and protect fish and wildlife species of special concern, including marbled murrelet, band-tailed pigeon, and North American green sturgeon, among others.”

Agency staff added that another objective of this project “is to fully connect currently isolated parcels of publicly owned land in a manner that improves recreational access beyond the simple addition of acreage. This project will also help improve degraded wetlands and aquatic habitats that will provide opportunities for improvements through restoration efforts.”

The purchase was approved through the state’s Lands 20/20 program in 2024, and the acquisition will be funded with a 2022 Recreation and Conservation Office, Washington Wildlife and

Recreation Program, Riparian Protection grant.

Public land records show the property — identified as parcel 15103613000 — is currently owned by Constance Butler, trustee, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. It is designed forest land valued at $300 for property tax purposes. The selling price to the state isn’t yet available.