South Beach Regional Fire Authority to hold QA sessions before election

As the Aug. 4 Primary Election approaches, South Beach Regional Fire Authority is encouraging residents to attend one of two public Q&A sessions to learn more about the proposed station bond, hear why the project is needed, and ask questions before voting.

Residents may attend on Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m., or Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Both sessions will be held at 708 Englewood Drive in Westport, the building the fire authority purchased with the goal of renovating it into a modern fire station.

Daily emergency operations are funded by two levies for fire and EMS, totaling $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value. These funds often aren’t enough to maintain service levels, which is why voters approved a $0.77 excess levy in 2023. The fire authority allowed the excess levy to expire in 2025 because it was considering a bond for a new fire station.

Why is the fire authority asking for this bond?

The current Westport facility was built in 1972 and was never designed to operate as a modern fire station. Over the years it has been adapted and modified to meet operational needs, but the building no longer meets the safety, space, and functionality requirements for today’s fire and emergency medical services.

Renovating an existing building costs less than constructing a new station and provides the opportunity to build a facility that better supports emergency response operations and firefighter safety.

The Englewood building will require renovation before it can function as a fire station. Renovating an existing structure is expected to cost less than constructing a new facility. The proposed bond would fund those improvements and modern safety systems needed for today’s emergency response operations.

A bond ensures second homeowners, who are not full-time residents, share the cost fairly and helps maintain the fire authority’s risk rating, which affects homeowner insurance premiums.

How much will it cost?

The fire authority is asking voters to consider a $10 million bond to renovate the Englewood building into a fire station that can support modern emergency response operations.

If approved, the proposed 25-year bond would cost $0.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which equals about $10.79 per month or $129.50 per year for a home valued at $350,000.

Property tax relief programs may be available for qualifying residents. Washington state offers property tax relief programs for senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents can learn more about eligibility and available programs through the Grays Harbor County Assessor’s property tax exemption page.

How is the fire authority reducing costs?

The fire authority allowed its $0.77 per $1,000 excess levy to expire in 2025 while evaluating long-term facility options.

Using a bond to fund the station project also ensures that second homeowners, who do not live in the community full-time, contribute to the cost of the facility. Also, renovating an existing building helps reduce costs compared with constructing a new station.

What other funding methods were considered?

The fire authority evaluated several options to fund facility improvements. Because the project involves renovating and upgrading infrastructure rather than day-to-day operations, it is best suited for long-term capital financing.

While a municipal loan was considered, the fire authority is asking voters to consider a 25-year bond totaling $10 million to fund improvements to the existing building and better support emergency response across the district.

Using a bond also ensures that second homeowners, who do not live in the community full-time, contribute to the cost of the facility.

The fire authority has also pursued outside funding where possible. For example, South Beach Regional Fire Authority received a $139,680 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to install a diesel backup generator at the Englewood site to support operations during severe weather and disasters.

We have acquired a building to renovate into a fire station.

To address these needs, SBRFA purchased a building in the Englewood area that can be renovated into a modern fire station at a lower cost than new construction. The site is more centrally located in the fire authority’s response area, outside flood and tsunami zones, and near highway-speed roads. It is across from the firefighter training facility and has room for modern health and safety systems.

Why was the Englewood building chosen?

South Beach Regional Fire Authority purchased a building in the Englewood area that can be renovated into a modern fire station to serve the community. Renovating this facility will cost less than constructing a new station.

The property is located outside identified flood and tsunami zones and sits at a higher elevation. It is also located across the road from the fire authority’s training facility, allowing both sites to function together to support training and emergency response operations.

The location also provides access to highway-speed roads in multiple directions and is closer to the geographic center of the fire authority’s response area.

Being located outside the tsunami and flood zones that affect the current station also helps ensure emergency crews and equipment remain available during major disasters, when emergency services are needed most.

In addition to improving emergency response operations, the renovated facility would also include space that can be used for community activities. South Beach Regional Fire Authority regularly hosts public events such as safety demonstrations, seasonal activities, and youth programs. The new station would provide a place to continue and expand those opportunities for the community.

How will other stations be used?

Because South Beach Regional Fire Authority serves a large geographic area, maintaining satellite stations remains an important part of providing emergency coverage.

For example, when staffing levels allow, crews currently deploy to the North Cove station during daytime hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to improve response times in the south end of the district.

The fire authority is also exploring ways to use satellite staffing at other stations, such as Ocosta, when staffing levels support it.

A centrally located primary station combined with satellite staffing helps ensure emergency crews can reach communities throughout the district as quickly as possible.