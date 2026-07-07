High-speed chase ends in crash, driver identified

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night, Grays Harbor Scanner reported that law enforcement was engaged in a high speed chase along the beach in Ocean Shores.

According to Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Undersheriff Kevin Schrader, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a dark gray Ford Fusion on the beach north of Ocean Shores after observing the vehicle doing donuts on the beach in a heavily populated area.

The vehicle initially stopped and when the deputy ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver sped away initiating a pursuit.

The Fusion traveled south on the beach at 60 mph to the Pacific Boulevard approach and then through the city of Ocean Shores northbound on Point Brown Avenue. Ocean Shores police and Washington State Parks units joined the pursuit.

The vehicle traveled to state Route 115 and then headed southbound on state Route 109 where he reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office deputy discontinued his pursuit after losing visual contact of the vehicle on SR-109. The vehicle crashed and was abandoned at Lytle Seafoods.

An Aberdeen Police Department K-9 arrived on scene and a drone was launched but the driver was able to elude detection. The vehicle was impounded for evidence.

Schrader added that through further investigation, the driver has been identified and an arrest will be forthcoming.