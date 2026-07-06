Outdoor live music shows and more abound throughout July

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Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Lunch

Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion

Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.

Steel Drum Party!

Beerbower Park in McCleary

Friday, July 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Dance, clap, and stomp along to Ian Dobson’s live steel drum music in this highly-interactive rhythmical journey. The show uses uses music, dance, and movement to inspire resourcefulness, creativity, confidence, and an interest in exploring other languages and cultures.

The Ratpack Band

Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra

Suncadia Social, Cle Elum

Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Case

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Red Light Challenge

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A dynamic pop-rock duo blending catchy indie-pop melodies, upbeat rhythms, and energetic stage chemistry.

Curlew’s Call

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 10-11

Tom Mann Duo

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

July 10-11

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Brian James Was Here

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Soulful country-rock with a modern sound, mixing heartfelt originals and familiar favorites that span genres and generations.

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Kurt Lindsay

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

$10-$20 suggested donation at the door

Tokefest 2026

Come join Tokeland on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a day of community, culture, great vendors, food, and good vibes. Come celebrate on the Shoalwater Bay Reservation and be a part of one of Washington’s most unique cannabis events. 21+ Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokefest-2026-tickets-1992262826745

Olson Brothers

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Cinema

$30 in advance, $35 day of show

One Street Over

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 24-25

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

David Young & The Interstate Kings

July 24-25

Hogwild Free Concerts

Beachside on the back patio

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)