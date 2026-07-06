Outdoor live music shows and more abound throughout July
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 6, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Music for Lunch
Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.
Steel Drum Party!
Beerbower Park in McCleary
Friday, July 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Dance, clap, and stomp along to Ian Dobson’s live steel drum music in this highly-interactive rhythmical journey. The show uses uses music, dance, and movement to inspire resourcefulness, creativity, confidence, and an interest in exploring other languages and cultures.
The Ratpack Band
Featuring Ben Fagerstedt and his tribute to Frank Sinatra
Suncadia Social, Cle Elum
Friday, July 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Case
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Friday, July 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Red Light Challenge
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A dynamic pop-rock duo blending catchy indie-pop melodies, upbeat rhythms, and energetic stage chemistry.
Curlew’s Call
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 10-11
Tom Mann Duo
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
July 10-11
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 11 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Brian James Was Here
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Soulful country-rock with a modern sound, mixing heartfelt originals and familiar favorites that span genres and generations.
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Kurt Lindsay
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize
Harbor Books in Hoquiam
Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
$10-$20 suggested donation at the door
Tokefest 2026
Come join Tokeland on July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a day of community, culture, great vendors, food, and good vibes. Come celebrate on the Shoalwater Bay Reservation and be a part of one of Washington’s most unique cannabis events. 21+ Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokefest-2026-tickets-1992262826745
Olson Brothers
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Ocean Shores Cinema
$30 in advance, $35 day of show
One Street Over
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 24-25
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
David Young & The Interstate Kings
July 24-25
Hogwild Free Concerts
Beachside on the back patio
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)
Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)