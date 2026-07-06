Fireworks blamed for serious Pacific County injury

Fireworks are being implicated in the loss of a person’s hand in South Bend at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3.

The accident marked a difficult start to the first of back-to-back Friday-Saturday celebrations of the nation’s 250th birthday on the south Washington coast.

A 911 call alerted South Bend Police to the “severe injury” on 3rd Street, with the victim screaming in agony. A tourniquet was applied to staunch the bleeding.

The incident follows a close call Friday morning, when a vessel operator was reported safe after their troller sank offshore from Long Beach.