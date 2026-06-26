Pro wrestling slams Olympic Stadium Saturday night

2014 Aberdeen and Hoquiam graduates “Big Nasty” Logan (at left) and Kenny “Ca$h” meet tonight in a clash for pride and food bank donations to Coastal Harvest during Red, White, and Bruised.

Regardless of inclement weather, the much anticipated Rogue Wrestling Attractions’ “Red, White, and Bruised” professional wrestling spectacle will go on as scheduled at Olympic Stadium Saturday.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions owner and promoter, Ken Huffman Jr. declared, “This is happening, nothing can stop this train.”

As part of the Hoquiam Hullabaloo America 250 Celebration, the patriotic event features professional wrestling, live music, a beer garden, classic cars and a community food drive competition.

With a nod to The Aberdeen/Hoquiam Myrtle Street Rivalry in football and “Foodball,” Hoquiam’s Kenny “Ca$h” Huffman and Aberdeen’s Jordan “Big Nasty” Logan will square off to settle a score and determine which city will take home the prize.

The “prize” is all of the donations collected before and during the event: online donations, cash, checks, and food bin dropoffs will combine into one community donation through Coastal Harvest to the city of the winner.

It’s more than about pride for Huffman, who said, “I’m looking to make this community better one event at a time.”

Besides Huffman and Logan the fight card features a couple championship matches. The first ever Rogue Wrestling Attractions Women’s Champion will be crowned in a Triple Threat Match between Sunni Daze, Janis Jett and Danika Della Rouge. The inaugural Rogue Wrestling Attractions Heavyweight Championship will be determined by a Fatal Four Way Elimination Match between “TNT” Tyson Lee, “HellHound” Petrov, Troy “Pretty Boy” Prescott and “HellBlazer” Draven Vargas.

J.B. Moonshine takes on “The Ideal Reflection” Christopher Ryseck in a “Tables Match” on the undercard. To win, the victor must put his opponent through a table. Lucha Libres Chucu Bumm and Celestial are pitted in a pivotal rematch sure to entertain.

Olympic Stadium opens at 3 p.m. to all ticket holders with live music at 3:15, with Hoquiam Push Rods and a beer garden starting at approximately 5 p.m. Joint Base Lewis-McChord is expected to perform a patriotic military band set for America 250. Wrestling begins at 7 p.m. There is stadium seating for only $5 plus tax, field seating for $25 plus tax, and Limited Ringside VIP All Access for $60 plus tax.