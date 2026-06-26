Little League Scoreboard: Elma wins Intermediate Division district title

The Elma Little League Intermediate Division baseball team defeated Capitol 6-2 to win the District 3 Championship on Thursday at Smith-Murrey Park in Elma.

Elma had seven different players with a base hit apiece, stole 10 bases and took a 7-1 lead after a big four-run bottom of the fourth inning.

Two Elma pitchers combined to allow two unearned runs on five hits with 16 strikeouts to just one walk.

Elma advances to the State Tournament starting on July 5 in Pasco.

Local scores from District 3 Tournaments are as follows:

~~~

Baseball

Intermediate Division

Second round

Elma 12, Capitol 5

Championship game

Elma 6, Capitol 2

~~~

8-10 TOC

Elimination round

Capitol National 9, Montesano 6

~~~

10-12 TOC

Elimination rounds

Larch Mountain 8, Montesano 0

South Beach 17, Chehalis 12

Larch Mountain 13, South Beach 8

Semifinal

Aberdeen 8, Capitol National 5

(Aberdeen versus Larch Mountain in title game, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Montesano)

~~~

Softball

8-10

Elimination round

Larch Mountain 18, Elma 3

~~~

Major Division

Elimination round

Larch Mountain 15, Elma 0