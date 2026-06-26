Little League Scoreboard: Elma wins Intermediate Division district title
Published 1:30 am Friday, June 26, 2026
The Elma Little League Intermediate Division baseball team defeated Capitol 6-2 to win the District 3 Championship on Thursday at Smith-Murrey Park in Elma.
Elma had seven different players with a base hit apiece, stole 10 bases and took a 7-1 lead after a big four-run bottom of the fourth inning.
Two Elma pitchers combined to allow two unearned runs on five hits with 16 strikeouts to just one walk.
Elma advances to the State Tournament starting on July 5 in Pasco.
Local scores from District 3 Tournaments are as follows:
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Baseball
Intermediate Division
Second round
Elma 12, Capitol 5
Championship game
Elma 6, Capitol 2
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8-10 TOC
Elimination round
Capitol National 9, Montesano 6
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10-12 TOC
Elimination rounds
Larch Mountain 8, Montesano 0
South Beach 17, Chehalis 12
Larch Mountain 13, South Beach 8
Semifinal
Aberdeen 8, Capitol National 5
(Aberdeen versus Larch Mountain in title game, 5:30 p.m. Friday in Montesano)
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Softball
8-10
Elimination round
Larch Mountain 18, Elma 3
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Major Division
Elimination round
Larch Mountain 15, Elma 0