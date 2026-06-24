GH Raceway back Saturday with 2nd Annual Bike Giveaway

Garrel Powers, currently fourth in points in 360 Limited Sprints, spins out into the infield in an earlier race this year.

#58 Devon Reed leads out of turn 4 in an IMCA Modifieds race earlier this season. Modifieds are racing again on Saturday.

After a successful Fathers Day Basket Giveaway last weekend, Grays Harbor Raceway and the Ladies of the Modifieds are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Bike Giveaway Saturday.

All kids 15 and under will be given a free ticket to fill out for bike drawings in between races. Anyone interested in donating can contact the raceway, Craig Moore Racing, Tyson Blood Racing or Higgenbottom Racing on Facebook.

The IMCA Modifieds will tangle again this weekend in an attempt to break the tie in points between Craig Moore and Austin Rognlin. The NW Focus Midgets make a return to the raceway and will be joined by the 360 Sprints and the Hornets.

The Spectator gates open at 4:30 p.m. Hot Laps at 5 and Races begin at 6 p.m. Find more information at graysharborraceway.com or on Facebook.