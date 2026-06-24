Local teams win Pacific Coast tournament titles

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Aberdeen Cats defeated the Longview Rebels to win the 14U title at the Pacific Coast Softball Tournament on Sunday in Hoquiam.

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SUBMITTED PHOTO The Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies won the 10U championship at the Pacific Coast Softball Tournament on Sunday in Hoquiam.

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Teams from Hoquiam and Aberdeen emerged victorious at the 3rd Annual Pacific Coast Championship Softball Tournament on Sunday at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies and Aberdeen Cats won their respective age-group divisions at the two-day tournament.

Hoquiam outlasted a seven-team field to defeat Harrison New Level and win the 10-and-under tournament.

The Aberdeen Riptide placed third overall in the class.

South Beach, Onalaska Shiners, Lady Climbers and the Hoquiam All-Stars also competed in the division.

In the 14U class, the Aberdeen Cats beat the Longview Rebels to win the tournament trophy.

The Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies (14) took home the third-place trophy.

Other teams competing in the age bracket were the Grays Harbor Crushers (Wilson), the Eatonville Bandits, Centralia Stay Solid and the Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies (12).

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Results

10 and Under

1, Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies. 2, Harrison New Level. 3, Aberdeen Riptide.

14 and Under

1, Aberdeen Cats. 2, Longview Rebels. 3, Hoquiam Lady Grizzlies (14).