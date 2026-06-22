Repeat winners at Grays Harbor Raceway Saturday

Tyson Blood and his racing crew in victory lane Saturday after his win in the IMCA Modifieds at the Grays Harbor Raceway

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Chuck Smith in his SportMods car after his exhibition at the raceway in Elma.

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Montesano’s Landon Pruett celebrates his first victory of 2026 at the Grays Harbor Raceway Saturday.

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Tyson Blood took his second IMCA Modifieds win in as many races Saturday night at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

The back-to-back wins brought the past champion up to eighth in the points standings while closing the gap on the top five. Craig Moore and Austin Rognlin are tied for first followed by Zane Miner, Brenton Schnitzer and Jake Sorenson in fifth. Only 12 points separates first from fourth.

In the Modifieds final Rognlin was runner up to Blood followed by Moore, Scott Miller, and Miner. Jake Sorenson and Rognlin both captured Heat Race wins Saturday.

Austin Kerrigan racked up his second win of the season in the Super Stocks in defense of his title. He also won the Heat Race.

Doug Davenport also scored his second win at the raceway this season in the 360 Limited Sprints and increased his points lead

Defending A Hornets champion, Landon Pruett notched his first win this year and launched himself into fourth place in the points standings. Nick Miles came in second with another good outing, and Kerrigan finished third. Kerrigan is the current points leader for the A Hornets followed by John Johnson, Miles, and Pruett.

Chuck Smith also provided a SportMods exhibition on Saturday at the raceway.